Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,455 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SDY opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

