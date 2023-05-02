Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

