Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.19. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.03.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.