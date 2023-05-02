Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

