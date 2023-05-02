Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.