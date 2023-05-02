Phraction Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 0.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,050. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

