Phraction Management LLC Invests $237,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.31.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $759.08. 9,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $778.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
