Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
PDM stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
