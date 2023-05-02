Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

