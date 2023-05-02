PLC Ultima Price Hits $121.11 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.11 or 0.00420522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $156,607.86 and $349,308.50 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

