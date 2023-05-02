Porvair plc (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRV opened at GBX 630 ($7.87) on Tuesday. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.75). The company has a market cap of £292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

