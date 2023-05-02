PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,395.92

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $327,854.01 and $4,395.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00311089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003539 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,236 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

