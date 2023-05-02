PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $265,061.63 and approximately $4,448.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00307841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003536 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,248 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

