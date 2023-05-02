Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.26. 397,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,436. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

