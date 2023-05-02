Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 298,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

