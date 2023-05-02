Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Price Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 478,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.