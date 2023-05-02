Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,634. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

