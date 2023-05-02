Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreCard by 75.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreCard by 17.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CoreCard by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCard by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587. The company has a market cap of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard Co. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

