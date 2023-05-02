Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omega Flex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 49.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OFLX stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 35.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

