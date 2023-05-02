Presidio Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. 308,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,276. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

