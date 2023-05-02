Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. General Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,552. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

