Presidio Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 91,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

