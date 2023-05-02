ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.07

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1383070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

About ProFrac

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,316.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,316.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.