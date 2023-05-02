PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $72.2-$73.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.80 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

PROS Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 317,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,049. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PROS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PROS by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

