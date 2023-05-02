ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Up 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 3,817,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,246,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 104,376 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.