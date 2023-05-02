Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.21

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 251332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

