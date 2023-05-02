Provident Trust Co. Invests $86.10 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,557,130 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $86,099,000. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 442,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.