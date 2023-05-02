Provident Trust Co. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Provident Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 167,554 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 8.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $315,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,180,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $626,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $149,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.58. 303,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.04 and its 200-day moving average is $505.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

