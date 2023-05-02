Provident Trust Co. Sells 434,349 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Provident Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 12.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Charles Schwab worth $462,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

