PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
