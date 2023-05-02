PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Featured Articles

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

