PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 667,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,579 shares of company stock worth $61,327,864. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

