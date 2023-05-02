Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 926,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,513. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

