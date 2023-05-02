Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.36

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.36 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.37 ($0.08), with a volume of 396928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

Purplebricks Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

