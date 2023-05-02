Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.