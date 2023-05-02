Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560.15 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.15 and approximately $23.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,056.82 or 1.00040918 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

