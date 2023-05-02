QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

