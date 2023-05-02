Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

