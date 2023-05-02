Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

