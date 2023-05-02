Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Dividend Announcement

Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

