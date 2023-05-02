Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IEFA opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

