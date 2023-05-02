Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 362.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.