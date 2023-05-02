Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

