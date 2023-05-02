Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

