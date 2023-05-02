Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

