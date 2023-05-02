Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

