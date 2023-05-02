Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

