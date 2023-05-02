Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,783,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock worth $42,795,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.