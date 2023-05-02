Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

