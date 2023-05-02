Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

