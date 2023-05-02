Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

